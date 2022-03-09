Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.