DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2,666.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 26,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.83.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

