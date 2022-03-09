Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

