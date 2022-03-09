Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

ZYNE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 4,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.