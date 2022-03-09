Raymond James Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$13.00 Price Target

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.06.

Shares of IVN stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.91. The company had a trading volume of 624,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.16. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.15.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

