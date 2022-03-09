Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$13.50 by Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) received a C$13.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT stock remained flat at $C$9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,251. The firm has a market cap of C$483.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

