Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. 97,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.