Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 101.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.