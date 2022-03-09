ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.
ABM stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 520,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
