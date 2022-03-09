ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

ABM stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 520,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

