Scotiabank Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.