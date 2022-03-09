Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

