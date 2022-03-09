-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,819 shares of company stock worth $3,877,138.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

