Wajax Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

TSE WJX traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$29.67. The stock has a market cap of C$428.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

