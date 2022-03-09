Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,841,000 after purchasing an additional 876,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.