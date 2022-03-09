Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.34. 57,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,605. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

