HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 413 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 478,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,246,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

