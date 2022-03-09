Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. 2,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03. Assurant has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

