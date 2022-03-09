Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Donegal Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 137,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,990. The company has a market capitalization of $422.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

