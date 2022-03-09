Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE KW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,766,000 after buying an additional 371,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

