Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $21.02

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.38. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

