Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $3.95. Yext shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 49,396 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

The firm has a market cap of $649.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yext by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Yext by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Yext by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

