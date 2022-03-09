Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 289,088 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
