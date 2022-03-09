Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.63. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 46,506 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million and a PE ratio of -358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.