Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.63. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 46,506 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million and a PE ratio of -358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
