Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.02

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.02 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 16107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$613.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

