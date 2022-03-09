Anchor (ANCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,406.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

