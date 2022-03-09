Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.20 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.18 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($7.93).

