Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €68.90 ($74.89) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.64 ($68.08).

VNA stock traded down €0.89 ($0.97) on Wednesday, reaching €43.30 ($47.07). 3,729,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

