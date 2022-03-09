Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.53. 1,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.91.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.