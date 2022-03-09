Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,624 shares of company stock worth $47,045,076. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

U stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

