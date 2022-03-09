Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 54,251 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,452. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

