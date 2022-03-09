Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,166 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 22,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

