AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $105,343.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00101958 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.