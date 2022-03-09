$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $28.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,946. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 479.78, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.35.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

