Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $804.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

