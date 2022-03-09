Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,840 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,738.57 ($75.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,810 ($63.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,238.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,684.75. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,119 ($53.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

