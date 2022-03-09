TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,305 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $12,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.