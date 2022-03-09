FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $580,394,000 after buying an additional 106,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE traded up $11.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 177,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,333,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $256.17. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $86.35 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

