FourThought Financial LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

USMV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,642 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

