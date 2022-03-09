Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $4,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

