Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,512 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

TFX stock opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

