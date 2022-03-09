InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

Shares of NSPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,341. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

