RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

