Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

