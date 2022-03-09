Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,875,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

