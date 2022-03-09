Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,728. The company has a market cap of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.