Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 16,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,185. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

