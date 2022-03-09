XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $69.67. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 14,619 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.