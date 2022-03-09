Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 459,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 77,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,985. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

