US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 10.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 30,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

