Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.52. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

